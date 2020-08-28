Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Vs. Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Those Ticking Clocks

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares are 50.05% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.98% or -$1.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +166.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.85% down YTD and -5.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.17% and -38.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 27, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the VIVO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on August 11, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the VIVO stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.33. The forecasts give the Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock a price target range of $34.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.88% or 38.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 139.10% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.02, up 23.90% from $0.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 254,264 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 10,192. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,148 and 2,134 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kenny John P., a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $0.17 million at $5.78 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 1,550 VIVO shares valued at $9331.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $6.02 per share. Baldasare Bryan T (Exec VP & CFO) bought 2,000 shares at $6.97 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $13936.0 while McIlwraith John, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Feb 25 for $37950.0 with each share fetching $7.59.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA), on the other hand, is trading around $1.52 with a market cap of $10.06M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HUSA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.42 million. This represented a -438.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $78000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $9.6 million from $9.91 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$0.57 million, significantly lower than the -$0.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Houston American Energy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 838.12k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.70% with a share float percentage of 6.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Houston American Energy Corp. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company.