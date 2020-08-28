Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) makes 1.55% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is 5.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.19 and a high of $59.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $58.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.51% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 3.12% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.13, the stock is 3.17% and 7.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 9.10% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered 5.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.80.

The stock witnessed a 2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.53%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 80000 employees, a market worth around $82.70B and $25.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.57 and Fwd P/E is 20.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.13% and -3.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $6.45B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.43B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 0.73%.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAY PETER W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MAY PETER W sold 555,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $56.00 per share for a total of $31.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.23 million shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that BUNCH CHARLES E (Director) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $55.20 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32300.0 shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, MAY PETER W (Director) disposed off 60,376 shares at an average price of $55.61 for $3.36 million. The insider now directly holds 12,783,832 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 36.27% up over the past 12 months. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is 26.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.79% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.