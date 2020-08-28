New Big Money Means Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is 17.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.49 and a high of $73.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $65.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.37% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.74% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 9.5% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.54, the stock is -9.75% and -0.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.0 million and changing -6.63% at the moment leaves the stock 18.49% off its SMA200. HOLX registered 27.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.90.

The stock witnessed a -3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.11%, and is -8.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 6478 employees, a market worth around $16.02B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.00 and Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.31% and -16.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hologic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $989M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Top Institutional Holders

748 institutions hold shares in Hologic Inc. (HOLX), with 862.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 99.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.87M, and float is at 257.92M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 99.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 42.73 million shares valued at $2.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.50% of the HOLX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.89 million shares valued at $1.65 billion to account for 11.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.2 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 11.6 million with a market value of $661.31 million.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN sold 4,924 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $71.24 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16713.0 shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Valenti Peter J. III (Division Pres., Breast Health) sold a total of 10,493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $54.07 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59991.0 shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Valenti Peter J. III (Division Pres., Breast Health) disposed off 10,493 shares at an average price of $51.82 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 59,991 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 8.42% up over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 52.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.28% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.