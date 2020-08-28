Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) And Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Among Headliners

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares are 484.62% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.46% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,627.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.71% down YTD and 469.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.37% and 117.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 28, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the PEIX stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 07, 2018. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PEIX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.80. The forecasts give the Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.78% or 57.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 245.00% in the current quarter to $0.31, up from the -$0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.44, down -30.20% from -$1.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 898,790 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 267,425. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 649,398 and 82,869 in purchases and sales respectively.

KOEHLER NEIL M, a Co-President & Co-CEO at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $0.17 million at $3.35 per share on Aug 26. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 PEIX shares valued at $17750.0 on Aug 27. The shares were bought at $3.55 per share. NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $3.53 per share on Aug 26 for a total of $70599.0 while NATHAN GILBERT E, (Director) bought 32,800 shares on Aug 26 for $0.11 million with each share fetching $3.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), on the other hand, is trading around $3.06 with a market cap of $568.15M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.66 and spell out a less modest performance – a -15.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$11.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IVR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$304.7 million. This represented a 1109.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $30.17 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.73 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $130.61 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 96,601 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 40.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 409.8k shares after the latest sales, with 18.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.40% with a share float percentage of 164.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 29.35 million shares worth more than $109.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.94 million and represent 9.72% of shares outstanding.