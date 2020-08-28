Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) down -63.01% since start of the year

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is -63.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.99 and a high of $27.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The PK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -47.23% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.57, the stock is 7.08% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing 5.05% at the moment leaves the stock -35.32% off its SMA200. PK registered -59.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.76.

The stock witnessed a 9.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is 7.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has around 488 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $2.12B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.85% and -64.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $152.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.70% year-over-year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Top Institutional Holders

437 institutions hold shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 102.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.00M, and float is at 233.61M with Short Float at 7.45%. Institutions hold 101.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.16 million shares valued at $337.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.50% of the PK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.71 million shares valued at $293.87 million to account for 12.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.56 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $104.48 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 10.25 million with a market value of $101.42 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATELLI THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NATELLI THOMAS A bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $11.39 per share for a total of $85425.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that NATELLI THOMAS A (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $11.10 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, ECKERT THOMAS D (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $10.58 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -14.84% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -55.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.84% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.1.