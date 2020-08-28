Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) turns bullish with gain of 0.2 points

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is -62.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $23.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.20, the stock is -9.64% and -14.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -39.62% off its SMA200. PAGP registered -66.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.20.

The stock witnessed a -13.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.93%, and is -6.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $28.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.60. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.84% and -69.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $5.96B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.40% in year-over-year returns.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Top Institutional Holders

352 institutions hold shares in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), with 5.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 88.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.00M, and float is at 178.76M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 85.41% of the Float.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMSTRONG GREG L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMSTRONG GREG L bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.87 million shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that SINNOTT ROBERT V (Director) bought a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $3.41 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the PAGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, SINNOTT ROBERT V (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 118,368 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -53.69% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -46.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.46% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.