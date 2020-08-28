Positives for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) as stock loss in recent trading

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) is -48.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $2.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEZS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.56% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.56% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -4.22% and -15.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing -5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -42.68% off its SMA200. AEZS registered -77.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4767 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7519.

The stock witnessed a -0.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.48%, and is -8.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $29.52M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.13% and -81.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (628.40%).

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.50% this year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), with 6.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 10.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.52M, and float is at 21.85M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 10.82% of the Float.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading 17.99% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -2.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.59% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.