PPL Corporation (PPL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is -22.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.12 and a high of $36.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The PPL stock was last observed hovering at around $27.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.6% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.65, the stock is -0.60% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -6.52% off its SMA200. PPL registered -5.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.13.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.04%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

PPL Corporation (PPL) has around 12280 employees, a market worth around $21.24B and $7.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.02 and Fwd P/E is 11.24. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.59% and -24.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

PPL Corporation (PPL) Analyst Forecasts

PPL Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $2.02B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Top Institutional Holders

1,105 institutions hold shares in PPL Corporation (PPL), with 522.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 71.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 768.77M, and float is at 767.93M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 71.20% of the Float.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PPL Corporation (PPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dudkin Gregory N, the company’s President of a PPL Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Dudkin Gregory N sold 10,872 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $35.64 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36626.0 shares.

PPL Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that SPENCE WILLIAM H (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 388,968 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $34.50 per share for $13.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Sorgi Vincent (President and COO) disposed off 13,696 shares at an average price of $34.04 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 17,280 shares of PPL Corporation (PPL).

PPL Corporation (PPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 26.08% up over the past 12 months. Avangrid Inc. (AGR) is -0.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.52% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.