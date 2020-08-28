Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) on Track to Reach $144.00 in a Year

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is 3.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.02 and a high of $131.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The DGX stock was last observed hovering at around $118.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.32% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.03% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 8.32% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.01, the stock is -9.85% and -8.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.63 million and changing -7.03% at the moment leaves the stock 1.49% off its SMA200. DGX registered 9.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.11.

The stock witnessed a -12.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.99%, and is -6.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $14.78B and $7.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.00 and Fwd P/E is 12.32. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.66% and -16.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.39 with sales reaching $2.62B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.00% in year-over-year returns.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Top Institutional Holders

1,025 institutions hold shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), with 680.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 94.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.00M, and float is at 133.63M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 94.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.26 million shares valued at $1.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.36% of the DGX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.66 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.67 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $760.44 million, while Fiduciary Management, Inc. holds 3.05% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $467.34 million.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RING TIMOTHY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RING TIMOTHY M sold 11,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $116.60 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20505.0 shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that GUINAN MARK (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 72,596 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $117.23 per share for $8.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73579.0 shares of the DGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, EGLINTON MANNER CARRIE (SVP, Advanced Diagnostics) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $111.02 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 22,390 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 54.53% up over the past 12 months. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -26.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.15% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.