Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Is Up 30.72% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is 30.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $12.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -57.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.02, the stock is 2.39% and 9.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.37 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 30.79% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered 3.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.27.

The stock witnessed a -1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.82%, and is 7.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 25228 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $13.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.11% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $3.25B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

503 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), with 9.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 105.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.00M, and float is at 379.42M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 103.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.46 million shares valued at $593.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.12% of the QRTEA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.75 million shares valued at $339.64 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 23.12 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $219.61 million, while FPR Partners, LLC holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 17.37 million with a market value of $164.99 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAPLEY DAVID E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAPLEY DAVID E sold 2,048 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $10.66 per share for a total of $21835.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9849.0 shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that GEORGE MICHAEL A (President, CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $5.46 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.49 million shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, GEORGE MICHAEL A (President, CEO) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $5.44 for $2.72 million. The insider now directly holds 2,439,137 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).