Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Volatility At 13.47%, Should You Add A Position?

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is 76.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The REKR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -12.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.74, the stock is 58.29% and 69.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing 25.98% at the moment leaves the stock 85.84% off its SMA200. REKR registered 106.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 73.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.73.

The stock witnessed a 79.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.57%, and is 48.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.47% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $182.38M and $13.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 134.80. Distance from 52-week low is 264.32% and 24.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.40%).

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rekor Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $5M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.30% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), with 12.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.22% while institutional investors hold 4.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.83M, and float is at 17.74M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 2.50% of the Float.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERMAN ROBERT ALAN, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BERMAN ROBERT ALAN bought 2,725,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $2.57 per share for a total of $7.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.75 million shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that McCarthy James K (Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 2,725,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $2.57 per share for $7.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the REKR stock.