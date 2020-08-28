SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE: PER) stock Surged by 56.25% yesterday

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE: PER) is -35.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The PER stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 37.64% and 27.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.16 million and changing 56.25% at the moment leaves the stock -17.67% off its SMA200. PER registered -65.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.53% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $376.95k.

The stock witnessed a 33.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.40%, and is 47.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.51% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.25. Profit margin for the company is 76.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.12% and -68.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SandRidge Permian Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year.

SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in SandRidge Permian Trust (PER), with 13.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.00% while institutional investors hold 1.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.50M, and float is at 39.38M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 0.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with over 0.17 million shares valued at $78331.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.33% of the PER Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 39542.0 shares valued at $17872.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 30790.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $13917.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 25097.0 with a market value of $11343.0.

SandRidge Permian Trust (PER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -32.50% down over the past 12 months.