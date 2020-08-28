Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares are -37.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.71% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +61.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.13% down YTD and 2.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.70% and -38.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), on the other hand, is trading around $6.12 with a market cap of $426.14M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CBAY’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$10.73 million. This represented a 196.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.15 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $176.6 million from $188.6 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $72.86 million while total current assets were at $174.1 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$22.46 million, significantly higher than the -$46.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$22.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 425.03k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 64.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.62 million shares worth more than $19.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.32 million and represent 7.62% of shares outstanding.