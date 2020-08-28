Stocks that are not receiving major attention: TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP), ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are -19.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.28% or $1.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +77.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.05% down YTD and 26.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.82% and 13.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 06, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the TRIP stock is a Hold, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on June 11, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TRIP stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.91. The forecasts give the TripAdvisor Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.77% or -52.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.60% in the current quarter to -$0.27, down from the $0.58 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.03, down -57.70% from $1.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 358,406 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 152,334. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 89,539 and 35,049 in purchases and sales respectively.

TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 22,837 shares worth $0.52 million at $22.75 per share on May 27. The SVP, GC, Sec. had earlier sold another 24,172 TRIP shares valued at $0.54 million on Aug 11. The shares were sold at $22.50 per share. Kaufer Stephen (President and CEO) bought 44,444 shares at $21.73 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $0.97 million while Halpin Dermot, (President, Rentals&Experiences) sold 17,740 shares on Dec 31 for $0.54 million with each share fetching $30.32.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL), on the other hand, is trading around $2.22 with a market cap of $101.92M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.10 and spell out a less modest performance – a -101.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SOL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.3 million. This represented a 84.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $21.16 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.10 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $296.9 million from $319.94 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at ReneSola Ltd over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 1,892,660 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReneSola Ltd having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company.