Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) shares are 20.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.83% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +217.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.19% down YTD and 5.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.83% and 12.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 09, 2015, H.C. Wainwright recommended the UEC stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 25, 2017. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the UEC stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.11. The forecasts give the Uranium Energy Corp. stock a price target range of $3.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.29% or 34.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 368,813 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 59,156. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 295,000 and 49,156 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 UEC shares valued at $7000.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $0.70 per share.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB), on the other hand, is trading around $0.59 with a market cap of $19.34M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLUB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $62.4 million. This represented a 46.19% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $115.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $794.28 million from $814.42 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $30.59 million, significantly lower than the $64.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $14.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Town Sports International Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 228,571 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,037 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.07M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.40% with a share float percentage of 25.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Town Sports International Holdings Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.89 million shares worth more than $1.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 0.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.