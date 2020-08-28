Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares are 364.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.49% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +727.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.32% down YTD and 418.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 35.93% and 174.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.37 with a market cap of $29.67M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HTGM’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.96 million. This represented a -254.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.3 million from $41.93 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $11.85 million while total current assets were at $36.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.38 million, significantly higher than the -$8.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$8.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 4,905 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,024 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.30% with a share float percentage of 49.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.06 million shares worth more than $3.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 7.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen Prime Services LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.3 million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.