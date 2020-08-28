Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are 74.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.28% or $6.63 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +174.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.94% down YTD and 3.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.31% and 4.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2020, Citigroup recommended the BYND stock is a Sell, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Initiated the stock as a Hold on July 28, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the BYND stock is a “Hold. 7 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $132.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $120.31. The forecasts give the Beyond Meat Inc. stock a price target range of $173.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.61% or -149.34%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.06, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.14, up 59.90% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 136 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,601,636 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,912,220. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 185,985 and 290,713 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nelson Mark Joseph, a CFO & Treasurer at the company, sold 96,421 shares worth $12.83 million at $133.07 per share on Aug 07. The General Counsel, Secretary had earlier sold another 1,969 BYND shares valued at $0.25 million on Aug 24. The shares were sold at $126.24 per share. Nelson Mark Joseph (CFO & Treasurer) sold 71,388 shares at $133.06 per share on Aug 06 for a total of $9.5 million while Muth Charles, (Chief Growth Officer) sold 10,000 shares on Aug 06 for $1.34 million with each share fetching $133.53.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT), on the other hand, is trading around $2.04 with a market cap of $158.45M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.00% with a share float percentage of 67.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Tea Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.