Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Genprex Inc. (GNPX), Express Inc. (EXPR)

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares are 1125.00% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.55% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,400.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.24% down YTD and 38.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.77% and 12.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GNPX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.70% in the current quarter to -$0.15, down from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), on the other hand, is trading around $1.05 with a market cap of $70.90M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Express Inc. (EXPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXPR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -19.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $99.55 million. This represented a 52.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $210.28 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Oct 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.8 billion from $1.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$131.24 million, significantly lower than the -$16.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$135.41 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Express Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 1,920,755 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,943 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.46M shares after the latest sales, with 75.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 62.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Express Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.21 million shares worth more than $15.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is No Street GP LP, with the investment firm holding over 6.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.78 million and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.