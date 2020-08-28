Summarizing The Case For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are -17.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.73% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +149.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.52% down YTD and 49.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.87% and -14.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 18, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TNXP stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 18, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TNXP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.97. The forecasts give the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.67% or 67.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.50% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$5.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 45,241 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,241 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SULLIVAN GREGORY M, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $20600.0 at $1.03 per share on Aug 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,391 TNXP shares valued at $4997.0 on Aug 20. The shares were bought at $0.93 per share. Treco James (Director) bought 4,500 shares at $1.06 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $4770.0 while OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y, (Director) bought 5,350 shares on Aug 13 for $5029.0 with each share fetching $0.94.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.33 with a market cap of $9.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $0.93 million, significantly lower than the $1.92 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.93 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 51.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 2.2 million shares worth more than $1.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 6.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the investment firm holding over 1.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.53 million and represent 2.91% of shares outstanding.