TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) picks momentum as shares rise 4.38%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is -21.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.70 and a high of $53.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMTD stock was last observed hovering at around $38.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.11% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -22.03% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.05, the stock is 4.71% and 4.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -5.44% off its SMA200. AMTD registered -8.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.91.

The stock witnessed a 6.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.78%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) has around 9226 employees, a market worth around $21.17B and $5.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.94 and Fwd P/E is 14.72. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.97% and -27.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $1.43B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.50% in year-over-year returns.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Top Institutional Holders

575 institutions hold shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), with 48.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.99% while institutional investors hold 97.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 541.00M, and float is at 492.31M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 89.03% of the Float.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOGLIA JOSEPH H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOGLIA JOSEPH H sold 9,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $44.00 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94113.0 shares.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 that MOGLIA JOSEPH H (Director) sold a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AMTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, MOGLIA JOSEPH H (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 112,760 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD).

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -2.98% down over the past 12 months. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is 0.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.37% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.73.