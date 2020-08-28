Teradyne Inc. (TER) And iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Saying Scary Stuff?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) shares are 24.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.66% or -$5.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +97.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.27% down YTD and 26.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.45% and -4.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the TER stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on August 25, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the TER stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $84.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.91. The forecasts give the Teradyne Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.93% or -41.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.10% in the current quarter to $1.12, up from the $0.77 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.9, up 23.50% from $2.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 336,747 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 458,377. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,470 and 113,240 in purchases and sales respectively.

TUFANO PAUL J, a Director at the company, sold 7,900 shares worth $0.71 million at $90.25 per share on Aug 25. The Director had earlier sold another 4,563 TER shares valued at $0.41 million on Aug 25. The shares were sold at $90.05 per share. JOHNSON MERCEDES (Director) sold 15,000 shares at $90.58 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $1.36 million while TUFANO PAUL J, (Director) sold 15,800 shares on Aug 06 for $1.44 million with each share fetching $91.00.

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.97 with a market cap of $26.20M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IFMK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.9 million. This represented a 77.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $21.53 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.15 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $121.35 million from $99.26 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.14 million, significantly higher than the -$0.62 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at iFresh Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.15M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 44.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.40% with a share float percentage of 11.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iFresh Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the investment firm holding over 74551.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79769.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.