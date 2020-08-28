The decline in OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) is 43.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $19.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSUR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.88% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.96% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 23.13% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is -23.79% and -18.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.56 million and changing -19.99% at the moment leaves the stock 7.54% off its SMA200. OSUR registered 70.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.80% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.24M.

The stock witnessed a -34.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.70%, and is -12.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.31% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $736.08M and $146.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.26. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.46% and -41.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OraSure Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $41.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 527.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 95.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.56M, and float is at 66.55M with Short Float at 8.89%. Institutions hold 93.69% of the Float.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -23.89% down over the past 12 months.