The incline in Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is -64.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The DXLG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is 44.54% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64.03 million and changing 57.20% at the moment leaves the stock -38.08% off its SMA200. DXLG registered -73.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3783 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4884.

The stock witnessed a 16.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.19%, and is 56.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.66% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has around 2353 employees, a market worth around $23.44M and $418.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.27% and -76.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $57.23M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.10% in year-over-year returns.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG), with 8.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.84% while institutional investors hold 82.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.76M, and float is at 42.10M with Short Float at 3.82%. Institutions hold 69.84% of the Float.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC sold 164,765 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $57618.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.09 million shares.

Destination XL Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $0.43 per share for $27703.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.26 million shares of the DXLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $10838.0. The insider now directly holds 5,321,366 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading 9.58% up over the past 12 months. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is 3.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.35% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.