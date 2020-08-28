The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) shares are -57.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.38% or $1.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +149.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.49% down YTD and -5.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.68% and 23.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 15, 2020, Goldman recommended the CNK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 20, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CNK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.25. The forecasts give the Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.9% or -18.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.50% in the current quarter to -$1.19, down from the $0.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.82, down -66.60% from $1.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.19 and -$0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 750,697 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 90,587. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 60,008 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Humrichouse Ximena G, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $30900.0 at $6.18 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 CNK shares valued at $56976.0 on Mar 30. The shares were sold at $11.40 per share. MITCHELL LEE ROY (Director) bought 122,800 shares at $7.94 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $0.98 million while Zoradi Mark, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 20,000 shares on Mar 16 for $0.21 million with each share fetching $10.58.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.88 with a market cap of $27.84M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DLPN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.37 million. This represented a -3.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.75 million from $41.19 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $0.72 million, significantly higher than the -$1.28 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Dolphin Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 27.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.30% with a share float percentage of 24.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dolphin Entertainment Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.65 million shares worth more than $1.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 12.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 0.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 3.85% of shares outstanding.