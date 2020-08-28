The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Despegar.com Corp. (DESP), Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) shares are -38.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.76% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +88.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.92% down YTD and 17.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.85% and 5.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Citigroup recommended the DESP stock is a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 21, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the DESP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.25. The forecasts give the Despegar.com Corp. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.25% or -28.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -78.30% in the current quarter to -$0.32, down from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.11, down -45.00% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.03 for the next year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), on the other hand, is trading around $1.14 with a market cap of $148.29M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TYME’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.02 million. This represented a 113.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.77 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $23.98 million from $29.5 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.39 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Tyme Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 50,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 742,475 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 70.52M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 40.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.10% with a share float percentage of 61.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyme Technologies Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.21 million shares worth more than $5.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 million and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.