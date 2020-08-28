These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Phunware Inc. (PHUN), Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are -10.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.64% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +96.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.67% down YTD and -17.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.47% and -28.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PHUN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.06. The forecasts give the Phunware Inc. stock a price target range of $4.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.06% or 47.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Syllantavos George, a Director at the company, sold 8,625 shares worth $19406.0 at $2.25 per share on May 20. The Director had earlier sold another 21,694 PHUN shares valued at $32758.0 on May 21. The shares were sold at $1.51 per share.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.70 with a market cap of $118.47M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMPE’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$2.73 million. This represented a 205.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.86 million from $8.85 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.14 million, significantly lower than the -$5.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.14 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.27M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.10% with a share float percentage of 162.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.34 million shares worth more than $3.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 million and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.