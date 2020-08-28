These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is -46.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.00 and a high of $89.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $43.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.33% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 13.56% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.95, the stock is -4.47% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.45 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -22.73% off its SMA200. EOG registered -38.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.41.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.81%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $26.60B and $14.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.67 and Fwd P/E is 26.43. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.48% and -49.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $2.42B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.70% in year-over-year returns.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

1,262 institutions hold shares in EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 89.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 582.24M, and float is at 579.47M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 89.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 71.31 million shares valued at $3.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.25% of the EOG Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 51.92 million shares valued at $2.63 billion to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 48.14 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $2.44 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 39.68 million with a market value of $2.01 billion.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CRISP CHARLES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CRISP CHARLES R sold 420 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $86.49 per share for a total of $36328.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48742.0 shares.

EOG Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that TEXTOR DONALD F (Director) sold a total of 416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $86.13 per share for $35831.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the EOG stock.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -32.50% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -12.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.95% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.