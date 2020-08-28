Things appear to be looking up for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) is -64.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMHC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -17.21% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing 7.73% at the moment leaves the stock -37.98% off its SMA200. HMHC registered -61.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.78% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.48M.

The stock witnessed a -16.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.75%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $291.77M and $1.25B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.50% and -67.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.70%).

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $502.81M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Top Institutional Holders

173 institutions hold shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC), with 895.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.71% while institutional investors hold 99.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.46M, and float is at 124.84M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 99.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Anchorage Capital Group, LLC with over 19.47 million shares valued at $35.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.47% of the HMHC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 15.37 million shares valued at $27.82 million to account for 12.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 7.92 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $14.33 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.19% of the shares totaling 7.79 million with a market value of $14.09 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lynch John J Jr, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lynch John J Jr sold 6,005 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $7626.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading -43.01% down over the past 12 months. Pearson plc (PSO) is -25.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.