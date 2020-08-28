Things appear to be looking up for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) is 164.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $52.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNTA stock was last observed hovering at around $52.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.7% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -30.25% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.10, the stock is 40.83% and 47.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 81.66% off its SMA200. MNTA registered 311.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.96.

The stock witnessed a 73.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.50%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.33% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $6.17B and $30.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 332.72% and -0.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.60%).

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $6.01M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 104.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.87M, and float is at 117.58M with Short Float at 5.43%. Institutions hold 103.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.56 million shares valued at $650.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.45% of the MNTA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.66 million shares valued at $587.42 million to account for 14.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.65 million shares representing 10.65% and valued at over $421.03 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 6.38 million with a market value of $212.18 million.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) Insider Activity

A total of 159 insider transactions have happened at Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 90 and purchases happening 69 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FIER IAN, the company’s Chief Mfg and Program Officer. SEC filings show that FIER IAN sold 1,808 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $52.17 per share for a total of $94323.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Gutierrez-Ramos Jose-Carlos (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $52.09 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MNTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Manning Anthony M. (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 403 shares at an average price of $29.31 for $11813.0. The insider now directly holds 12,778 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA).

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 26.32% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 28.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.59% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.61.