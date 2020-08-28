This Could Be A Brutal Week For Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares are -2.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.48% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +119.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.21% down YTD and 20.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.40% and -26.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FRSX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.01. The forecasts give the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock a price target range of $2.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.6% or 59.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.31 for the next year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), on the other hand, is trading around $6.00 with a market cap of $678.30M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DVAX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26.01 million. This represented a -874.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.53 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $329.31 million from $259.26 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $140.22 million while total current assets were at $265.47 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$48.69 million, significantly higher than the -$76.26 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$51.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Dynavax Technologies Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 166,968 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with 249.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.40% with a share float percentage of 97.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dynavax Technologies Corporation having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company.