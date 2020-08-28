This Could Be A Brutal Week For TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares are -67.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.35% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +190.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.01% down YTD and 93.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 13.41% and -3.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 11, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the TTI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 13, 2020.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.50% in the current quarter to -$0.1, down from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.27, down -28.40% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,494,933 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 181,598. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,195,029 and 26,368 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Brien Richard D, a VP-Finance & Global Controller at the company, bought 79,500 shares worth $45999.0 at $0.58 per share on Jun 29. The Director had earlier bought another 175,000 TTI shares valued at $99750.0 on Jun 30. The shares were bought at $0.57 per share. SULLIVAN WILLIAM D (Director) bought 111,000 shares at $0.50 per share on Jun 26 for a total of $55189.0 while BATES THOMAS R JR, (Director) bought 150,000 shares on Jun 25 for $65445.0 with each share fetching $0.44.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.70 with a market cap of $232.49M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WPRT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.86 million. This represented a 58.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $35.96 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $262.74 million from $271.07 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$18.86 million, significantly lower than the -$13.02 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$22.05 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Westport Fuel Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 19.09M shares after the latest sales, with 8.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.99% with a share float percentage of 117.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company.