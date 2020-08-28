Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – BlackLine Inc. (BL), ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO)

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) shares are 64.53% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.93% or $6.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +121.37% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.81% down YTD and 14.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.15% and -2.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the BL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on July 01, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the BL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $84.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $90.43. The forecasts give the BlackLine Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.17% or -88.51%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 81.80% in the current quarter to $0.11, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.47, up 16.80% from $0.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 185 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,448,558 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,478,841. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,000 and 249,056 in purchases and sales respectively.

HIRSCH PETER, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 1,113 shares worth $86402.0 at $77.63 per share on Aug 21. The President and COO had earlier sold another 686 BL shares valued at $53254.0 on Aug 21. The shares were sold at $77.63 per share. PRAGER MORGAN KAROLE (Chief Legal and Administrative) sold 30,000 shares at $75.07 per share on Aug 10 for a total of $2.25 million while SMITH GRAHAM, (Director) sold 8,000 shares on Aug 04 for $0.73 million with each share fetching $90.86.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.71 with a market cap of $16.16M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Short term investments amounted to $0.14 million while total current assets were at $29.09 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $0.5 million, significantly lower than the $2.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12000.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 50.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 12.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 37608.0 shares worth more than $49638.0. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 18539.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24469.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.