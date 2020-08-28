Top attractive stock of the week – American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is -18.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.00 and a high of $138.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXP stock was last observed hovering at around $98.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.13% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.9% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -26.91% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.53, the stock is 3.96% and 5.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.96 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -3.85% off its SMA200. AXP registered -14.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.23% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.5M.

The stock witnessed a 5.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is 4.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

American Express Company (AXP) has around 59000 employees, a market worth around $82.23B and $41.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.03 and Fwd P/E is 15.18. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.54% and -26.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

American Express Company (AXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Express Company (AXP) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Express Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $8.62B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.60% in year-over-year returns.

American Express Company (AXP) Top Institutional Holders

2,077 institutions hold shares in American Express Company (AXP), with 813.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 87.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 804.00M, and float is at 651.50M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 87.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 151.61 million shares valued at $14.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.83% of the AXP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 48.65 million shares valued at $4.63 billion to account for 6.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 45.54 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $4.34 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 34.03 million with a market value of $3.24 billion.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at American Express Company (AXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pickett Denise, the company’s President, Glbl Services Group. SEC filings show that Pickett Denise sold 2,864 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $96.62 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10202.0 shares.

American Express Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Pike Lynn Ann (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $132.87 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1065.0 shares of the AXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Joabar Raymond (CRO and Pres., GRBC) disposed off 4,531 shares at an average price of $132.29 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 5,615 shares of American Express Company (AXP).

American Express Company (AXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -2.98% down over the past 12 months. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is -17.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.