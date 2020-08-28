Top attractive stock of the week – Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is -51.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $59.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -29.47% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.01, the stock is 15.00% and 11.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 7.37% at the moment leaves the stock -19.32% off its SMA200. SIX registered -61.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.61.

The stock witnessed a 18.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.22%, and is 14.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 2450 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $1.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.54% and -63.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.94 with sales reaching $148.68M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -74.70% year-over-year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Top Institutional Holders

402 institutions hold shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), with 5.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.57% while institutional investors hold 85.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.70M, and float is at 76.15M with Short Float at 12.57%. Institutions hold 79.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is H Partners Management, LLC with over 7.8 million shares valued at $149.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the SIX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.46 million shares valued at $143.37 million to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.35 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $141.23 million, while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $47.0 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BALDANZA B BEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BALDANZA B BEN bought 1,638 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $14.74 per share for a total of $24144.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2438.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Ruchim Arik W (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $21.20 per share for $4.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.8 million shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Ruchim Arik W (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $23.25 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -46.07% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.13% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.