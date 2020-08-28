Top attractive stock of the week – Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is -37.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.84 and a high of $153.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $84.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.78% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -20.17% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.52, the stock is 7.41% and 9.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -11.55% off its SMA200. WYNN registered -17.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.17.

The stock witnessed a 14.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.89%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has around 30200 employees, a market worth around $9.05B and $4.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.41% and -43.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.6 with sales reaching $579.03M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.90% in year-over-year returns.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Top Institutional Holders

661 institutions hold shares in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), with 10.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.71% while institutional investors hold 87.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.71M, and float is at 97.52M with Short Float at 9.74%. Institutions hold 79.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.53 million shares valued at $784.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the WYNN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.49 million shares valued at $632.28 million to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.91 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $514.96 million, while Capital International Investors holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 4.32 million with a market value of $321.69 million.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whittemore Ellen F, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Whittemore Ellen F sold 2,453 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $88.72 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25059.0 shares.

Wynn Resorts Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Billings Craig Scott (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $84.77 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84287.0 shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, MADDOX MATT (CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $120.18 for $3.0 million. The insider now directly holds 360,954 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is 2.72% higher over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 14.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.8% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.