Unsafe At Current Price? – Ayro Inc. (AYRO), TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC)

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) shares are -22.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.57% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +90.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.19% down YTD and 12.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.56% and -23.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.42. The forecasts give the Ayro Inc. stock a price target range of $295680.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $295680.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 100.0% or 100.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX:TRXC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.41 with a market cap of $40.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRXC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.02 million. This represented a -2040.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.66 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.27 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $75.97 million from $84.23 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$25.14 million, significantly higher than the -$39.54 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$25.14 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at TransEnterix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 340,233 shares. Insider sales totaled 131,102 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.22M shares after the latest sales, with 4.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.70% with a share float percentage of 79.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransEnterix Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company.