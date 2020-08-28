VEON Ltd. (VEON) Volatility At 3.83%, Should You Add A Position?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is -42.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -8.02% and -14.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.37 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -26.19% off its SMA200. VEON registered -42.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.31M.

The stock witnessed a -15.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.68%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 46492 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $8.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.88 and Fwd P/E is 5.39. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.00% and -47.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $2.03B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 256.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in VEON Ltd. (VEON), with 982.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.17% while institutional investors hold 57.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 751.16M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 25.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TT International Asset Management LTD with over 55.31 million shares valued at $99.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.16% of the VEON Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP with 53.11 million shares valued at $95.61 million to account for 3.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 46.83 million shares representing 2.68% and valued at over $84.3 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 24.43 million with a market value of $43.98 million.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -19.33% down over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is 4.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.