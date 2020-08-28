VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Vs. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP): Which Is Riskier?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares are -2.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.84% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +124.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.44% down YTD and 52.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.71% and -26.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 08, 2018, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the VTGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 27, 2018. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the VTGN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.00. The forecasts give the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.67% or 77.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 41.70% in the current quarter to -$0.01, up from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 65,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SNODGRASS H. RALPH, a PRES./CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $5100.0 at $0.34 per share on Nov 20. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 VTGN shares valued at $20700.0 on Aug 21. The shares were bought at $0.69 per share.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.24 with a market cap of $25.55M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TTNP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.71 million. This represented a -330.87% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.76 million from $13.26 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$9.2 million, significantly lower than the -$8.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$9.28 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 292.64k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.10% with a share float percentage of 95.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company.