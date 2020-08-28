Volatility Returns To WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares are 36.00% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.06% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 102.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.90% and -1.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the WIMI stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The forecasts give the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 6.5% or 6.5%.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO), on the other hand, is trading around $22.38 with a market cap of $2.52B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 2.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LPRO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.12 million. This represented a 22.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $22.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $186.53 million from $282.95 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $12.01 million, significantly lower than the $17.04 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $11.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Open Lending Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 306,580 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 23.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.00% with a share float percentage of 47.26M.