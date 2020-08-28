Well positioned to deliver growth? – Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS), MannKind Corporation (MNKD)

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares are -23.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.53% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +81.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.53% down YTD and 0.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.57% and -11.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the CLBS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dawson James had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $1.91. The forecasts give the Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock a price target range of $18.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.68% or 72.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 228.20% in the current quarter to -$0.31, up from the -$0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.43 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 226,523 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,374. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 51,063 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.70 with a market cap of $409.75M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MannKind Corporation (MNKD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MNKD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -51.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.03 million. This represented a -19.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $102.78 million from $80.21 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$14.9 million, significantly higher than the -$31.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at MannKind Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 98,061 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.66M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.50% with a share float percentage of 218.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MannKind Corporation having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company.