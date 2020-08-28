Well positioned to deliver growth? – Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares are -25.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.71% or -$0.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +36.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.77% down YTD and -46.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.33% and -21.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, Stephens recommended the SLGG stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Initiated the stock as a Buy on May 29, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SLGG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.77. The forecasts give the Super League Gaming Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.6% or 55.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.00% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.43, up 91.90% from -$1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 363,736 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 139,144 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

JUNG MARK, a Director at the company, bought 903 shares worth $2032.0 at $2.25 per share on Nov 27. The Director had earlier bought another 916 SLGG shares valued at $2061.0 on Dec 02. The shares were bought at $2.25 per share. JUNG MARK (Director) bought 1,689 shares at $2.22 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $3750.0 while JUNG MARK, (Director) bought 272 shares on Nov 25 for $604.0 with each share fetching $2.22.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $4.03 with a market cap of $776.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGEN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $60.22 million. This represented a -123.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $26.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $185.78 million from $180.06 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$71.88 million, significantly lower than the $40.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$73.64 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Agenus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 36.16M shares after the latest sales, with -1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.50% with a share float percentage of 152.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company.