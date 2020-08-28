What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Costamare Inc. (CMRE), SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) shares are -48.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.56% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +56.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.45% down YTD and 7.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.18% and 3.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 01, 2019, Citigroup recommended the CMRE stock is a Sell, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 22, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CMRE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the Costamare Inc. stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.6% or -23.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.80% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, down -1.00% from $0.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.06 for the next year.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.20 with a market cap of $22.86M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WORX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.31 million. This represented a -198.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.45 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.0 million, significantly higher than the -$3.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at SCWorx Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 1,375,807 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.92M shares after the latest sales, with 12.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 17.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.00% with a share float percentage of 7.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCWorx Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 21300.0 shares worth more than $47925.0. As of Mar 30, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 0.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20841.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46892.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.