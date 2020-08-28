What should you know before buying stock in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is -71.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.69 and a high of $92.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.24% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -75.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.00, the stock is 0.49% and -6.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -51.38% off its SMA200. SPR registered -73.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.86% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.43M.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.09%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 18200 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $5.60B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.40% and -77.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.01 with sales reaching $789.04M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.90% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

560 institutions hold shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 99.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.90M, and float is at 103.51M with Short Float at 10.59%. Institutions hold 98.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.42 million shares valued at $225.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.91% of the SPR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Darsana Capital Partners LP with 7.0 million shares valued at $167.58 million to account for 6.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.4 million shares representing 6.06% and valued at over $153.22 million, while Scopia Capital Management LP holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 6.02 million with a market value of $144.01 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $86.99 per share for a total of $43495.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11735.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $79.58 per share for $39790.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12235.0 shares of the SPR stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 3.69% up over the past 12 months. CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) is -61.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.