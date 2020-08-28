Which institution holds the most shares in Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is 19.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $31.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.33%.

Currently trading at $30.24, the stock is 8.66% and 26.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.56 million and changing 8.35% at the moment leaves the stock 37.11% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 57.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.75% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8M.

The stock witnessed a 27.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.31%, and is 7.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $7.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.00% and -5.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $2.26B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

401 institutions hold shares in Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 99.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.63M, and float is at 114.67M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 97.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.04 million shares valued at $249.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.31% of the BLDR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 10.0 million shares valued at $207.0 million to account for 8.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.48 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $196.29 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 4.39 million with a market value of $90.98 million.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHERMAN FLOYD F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHERMAN FLOYD F sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $22.81 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Rush David E (SVP – COO – East) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $22.30 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61855.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Coulter Jami Lynn (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $20.11 for $20110.0. The insider now directly holds 27,240 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 60.68% up over the past 12 months. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is -22.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.