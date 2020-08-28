Which institution holds the most shares in Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) is 152.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $31.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The CARR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.37% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.46% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.28, the stock is 4.12% and 15.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 42.70% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.22.

The stock witnessed a 11.41% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.92%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has around 52635 employees, a market worth around $25.77B and $17.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.04 and Fwd P/E is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.30% and -3.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carrier Global Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $4.32B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.60% this year.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), with institutional investors hold 3.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 866.20M, and float is at 866.07M with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 3.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 92.81 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the CARR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 77.01 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 72.67 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $1.61 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 50.46 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connor Kevin J., the company’s Senior Vice President & CLO. SEC filings show that O’Connor Kevin J. sold 7 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $19.99 per share for a total of $149.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Carrier Global Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that GREISCH JOHN J (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $17.44 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35417.0 shares of the CARR stock.