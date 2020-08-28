Which Institutions Own Shares In K12 Inc. (LRN)?

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is 85.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.06 and a high of $52.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The LRN stock was last observed hovering at around $39.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.17% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.88% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.70, the stock is -17.10% and -5.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing -3.75% at the moment leaves the stock 48.49% off its SMA200. LRN registered 40.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.00.

The stock witnessed a -22.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.13%, and is -12.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

K12 Inc. (LRN) has around 4950 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.31 and Fwd P/E is 27.78. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.33% and -28.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

K12 Inc. (LRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for K12 Inc. (LRN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

K12 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $338.57M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.30% in year-over-year returns.

K12 Inc. (LRN) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in K12 Inc. (LRN), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.51% while institutional investors hold 97.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.64M, and float is at 38.02M with Short Float at 5.01%. Institutions hold 94.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.53 million shares valued at $96.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the LRN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.42 million shares valued at $93.15 million to account for 8.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.91 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $79.39 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $59.89 million.

K12 Inc. (LRN) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at K12 Inc. (LRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rhyu James Jeaho, the company’s Pres – Corp Strat, Mktg & Tech. SEC filings show that Rhyu James Jeaho sold 13,738 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $47.80 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

K12 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Mathis Vincent (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 1,921 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $35.00 per share for $67235.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32286.0 shares of the LRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, DAVIS NATHANIEL A (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 61,800 shares at an average price of $32.25 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 30,728 shares of K12 Inc. (LRN).

K12 Inc. (LRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 31.57% up over the past 12 months. Graham Holdings Company (GHC) is -38.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.54% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.