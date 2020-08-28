Which Institutions Own Shares In Moxian Inc. (MOXC)?

Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) is 11.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOXC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.51% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 89.51% higher than the price target low of $22.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is 60.06% and 101.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.28 million and changing 12.38% at the moment leaves the stock 69.47% off its SMA200. MOXC registered 32.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 47.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.62k.

The stock witnessed a 168.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 286.13%, and is 57.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.38% over the week and 24.84% over the month.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $31.34M and $0.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 94.40. Profit margin for the company is 39.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 372.00% and -15.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Moxian Inc. (MOXC), with 9.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.16% while institutional investors hold 0.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.19M, and float is at 4.77M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

Moxian Inc. (MOXC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Moxian Inc. (MOXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.