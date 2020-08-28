Who are the Institutional Holders in Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is 56.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -36.1% lower than the price target low of $2.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.77, the stock is -5.25% and 15.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 69.53% off its SMA200. EXK registered 42.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2344.

The stock witnessed a -13.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.35%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $615.72M and $105.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.87. Profit margin for the company is -41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.81% and -21.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.20%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $38.33M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -267.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 27.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.99M, and float is at 153.70M with Short Float at 4.09%. Institutions hold 27.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.16 million shares valued at $16.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the EXK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd. with 3.29 million shares valued at $7.49 million to account for 2.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.13 million shares representing 2.02% and valued at over $7.14 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $6.02 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 10.84% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 44.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.17% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.