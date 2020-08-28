Who are the Institutional Holders in Hudson Ltd. (HUD)?

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) is -50.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $15.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $7.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.21% off the consensus price target high of $7.70 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.21% higher than the price target low of $7.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.53, the stock is 29.84% and 46.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -7.63% off its SMA200. HUD registered -29.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.78.

The stock witnessed a 80.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.40%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Hudson Ltd. (HUD) has around 8568 employees, a market worth around $696.00M and $1.40B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.19% and -52.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Ltd. (HUD) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $165.79M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -59.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -68.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in Hudson Ltd. (HUD), with institutional investors hold 106.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.39M, and float is at 39.27M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 106.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 6.43 million shares valued at $31.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.33% of the HUD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 3.43 million shares valued at $16.71 million to account for 8.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 2.47 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $12.04 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $9.98 million.