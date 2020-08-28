Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is -9.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $12.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -30.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -552.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is 33.47% and 40.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.8 million and changing 16.43% at the moment leaves the stock 18.52% off its SMA200. AMC registered -42.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.59.

The stock witnessed a 56.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.10%, and is 14.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 9.66% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3952 employees, a market worth around $781.42M and $3.72B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.36% and -46.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.98 with sales reaching $223.65M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -83.00% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), with 2.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.12% while institutional investors hold 91.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.32M, and float is at 56.34M with Short Float at 31.24%. Institutions hold 89.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.74 million shares valued at $20.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the AMC Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.8 million shares valued at $16.32 million to account for 6.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mittleman Investment Management, LLC which holds 2.21 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $9.48 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $7.05 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -62.18% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -64.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.65% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.05.